Arizona Politics

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly reacts to Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal

DW News / CC BY 2.0 / Vecteezy
By
today at 12:00 PM
Published 12:04 PM

(KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Mark Kelly released a statement regarding the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal:

"The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah is a positive step in resolving the conflict in the Middle East. Countless families have suffered in Israel and Lebanon. I stand firmly with Israel and its right to live in peace and free from terror.  

Hezbollah's relentless attacks on Israel have been a constant threat to its safety and security, and too many civilians in Lebanon have been displaced and killed. This deal will weaken Hezbollah and its terrorist efforts. 

At the same time, the people of Gaza have disproportionately suffered the toll of the continuing conflict there. Tens of thousands of lives have been lost and thousands of homes have been destroyed. Innocent families and children deserve a future of safety, dignity, and hope.  

I remain committed to supporting the Biden administration as they work towards a permanent ceasefire and that we ensure the remaining hostages in Gaza are brought home."

The ceasefire deal between the two countries went into effect on Wednesday.

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

