Arizona candidates visit Yuma’s Top Flavor Farms

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Candidates on the November ballot continue to make Yuma County a priority stop. Two of them have an interest in our local agriculture and also shared what they'd like to do to help our local communities.

Arizona Democratic candidates in next month's general election, Quacy smith and Bill Olear, visited Top Flavor Farms in Yuma to discuss farming, worker's rights, and immigration.

"Farming’s very important here in Yuma, not only for our community. It’s a great source of jobs for our community, but also we provide safe and healthy nutritious vegetables to much of the United States and Canada," said Top Flavor Farms farm manager Michael Clements.

Democratic candidate Quacy Smith is running for United States Congress of Arizona’s 9th Congressional District. He grew up in a rural area in Blythe, California often around farming.

“It’s important now as a political candidate vying for a federal office to really come out and talk to the people that actually do the work," said candidate Quacy Smith.

Democratic candidate Bill Olear is running for Arizona State Representative for District 25. He says he came out to better understand the impact farmers face and learn about what polices are most benefical.

“I also wanted to find out as a future legislature, how does what I do impact them positively or negatively," said candidate Bill Olear.

Both say they hope to take their knowledge into office if elected to help protect farm workers and farming communties like Yuma.

“To make sure that the department of agriculture locally and everything that these farmers need is there," said candidate Quacy Smith. "Making sure we do everything necessary to ease the burden on these folks out here."

“I certainly want to be able to take my experience here today and take that into value so that when we’re considering legislation, we’re actually considering legislation that will make a positive impact for our families in Arizona but also for our important farm workers and their families," said candidate Bill Olear.

Both candidates are running in this general election. You can learn more about them here on our website.