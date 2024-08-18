Arizona Senator Mark Kelly on immigration and war in Ukraine

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Arizona Senator Mark Kelly spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday from Chicago ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) this week.

Kelly spoke about Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump's handling of immigration reform and the border.

"The contrast between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris could not be more clear. Kamala Harris has supported our bipartisan border security bill that Donald Trump told Senate Republicans to run away from. So she's been working on this issue. Border crossings on the Arizona border are down substantially. She's been focused on this issue where the former President is trying to undermine our border security. I mean, he specifically told my Senate colleagues that they could not support this bill because he wanted to have this issue for the election. I've never seen anything like this before. You know, my three and a half years in the United States Senate. And I really, I think it shows that Kamala Harris is the leader that can bring us into the future. Donald Trump just wants to, you know, drag us back into the past." Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.)

Senator Kelly also said, in his interview with Brennan, that when the former president is "done and gone...the Republicans in the United States Senate will get back onto [the bipartisan security bill."

During the interview with Brennan, Kelly spoke about the war in Ukraine, where he said he is comfortable with U.S. weapons being used on Russian soil while adding, "I think [Putin's] citizens are seeing the results of what he has done in Ukraine that now they are somewhat at risk…I think the Ukrainians did something unpredictable that could really change the tide of how this conflict is going to play out."

