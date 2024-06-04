Arizona House of Representatives to vote on “Secure the Border Act”

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona House of Representatives are expected to vote on HCR 2060, also known as the "Secure the Border Act," on Tuesday.

HCR 2060 is said to be "a ballot referral measure which will enable voters to enact meaningful reforms to protect the integrity of Arizona's workforce, strengthen criminal laws, and reinforce the rule of law in this state."

Last month, the Arizona Senate officially passed HCR 2060 in a 16 to 13 vote, with Senator Brian Fernandez (D-Ariz.), representing Yuma County, voting against it while Senator Sine Kerr (R-Ariz.), also representing Yuma County, voted in favor of HCR 2060.

Prior to the House vote, members of the Arizona House of Representatives visited Yuma to discuss how the bill could impact border security in the area as well as the rest of the state.

If the House passes HCR 2060, it will be on the ballot in November, leaving it in the hands of voters.

You can watch the livestream of the voting below.