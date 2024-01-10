Senators Sinema and Kelly announce $40 million investment in clean school buses

(KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced that they will invest over $40 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in clean school buses for school districts across Arizona.

According to a press release, "The Clean School Bus Awards will provide 114 electric buses to 23 different school districts across Arizona, and seven propane buses to two school districts in Pinetop-Lakes and Yuma."

"Every child in Arizona deserves to breathe clean air. That’s why our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is making investments to allow more students to ride zero and low-emission school buses that reduce pollution and improve air quality." Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.)

"This $40 million investment from my bipartisan infrastructure law will bring innovative and clean energy school buses across Arizona so students can safely travel to school and take steps towards a cleaner, healthier, and safer Arizona." Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), co-author and lead negotiator of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

The press release mentions the following recipients:

School District Name Number of Electric Buses Funded Clarkdale-Jerome School District 1 Sanders Unified School District 2 Blue Ridge Unified School District 0 (0 electric, 1 propane) Roosevelt School District 1 Phoenix Elementary School District 6 Creighton Elementary School District 2 Laveen Elementary School District 5 Union Elementary School District 2 Tolleson Union High School District 15 Yuma Union High School District 0 (0 electric, 6 propane) Agua Fria Union High School District 6 Crane Elementary School District 1 Tempe Elementary School District 14 Chinle Unified School District 15 Phoenix Union High School District 4 Casa Grande Elementary School District 4 Bonita Elementary School District 1 Flagstaff Unified School District 2 Coolidge Unified School District 1 Joseph City United School District 1 Osborn Elementary District 6 Flowing Wells Unified School District 1 Tucson Elementary School District 10 Liberty Elementary School District 13 Roosevelt Elementary School District 1

To learn more about the investment, click here.