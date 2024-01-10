Senators Sinema and Kelly announce $40 million investment in clean school buses
(KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced that they will invest over $40 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in clean school buses for school districts across Arizona.
According to a press release, "The Clean School Bus Awards will provide 114 electric buses to 23 different school districts across Arizona, and seven propane buses to two school districts in Pinetop-Lakes and Yuma."
"Every child in Arizona deserves to breathe clean air. That’s why our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is making investments to allow more students to ride zero and low-emission school buses that reduce pollution and improve air quality."Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.)
"This $40 million investment from my bipartisan infrastructure law will bring innovative and clean energy school buses across Arizona so students can safely travel to school and take steps towards a cleaner, healthier, and safer Arizona."Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), co-author and lead negotiator of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
The press release mentions the following recipients:
|School District Name
|Number of Electric Buses Funded
|Clarkdale-Jerome School District
|1
|Sanders Unified School District
|2
|Blue Ridge Unified School District
|0 (0 electric, 1 propane)
|Roosevelt School District
|1
|Phoenix Elementary School District
|6
|Creighton Elementary School District
|2
|Laveen Elementary School District
|5
|Union Elementary School District
|2
|Tolleson Union High School District
|15
|Yuma Union High School District
|0 (0 electric, 6 propane)
|Agua Fria Union High School District
|6
|Crane Elementary School District
|1
|Tempe Elementary School District
|14
|Chinle Unified School District
|15
|Phoenix Union High School District
|4
|Casa Grande Elementary School District
|4
|Bonita Elementary School District
|1
|Flagstaff Unified School District
|2
|Coolidge Unified School District
|1
|Joseph City United School District
|1
|Osborn Elementary District
|6
|Flowing Wells Unified School District
|1
|Tucson Elementary School District
|10
|Liberty Elementary School District
|13
|Roosevelt Elementary School District
|1
