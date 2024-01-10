Skip to Content
Arizona Politics

Senators Sinema and Kelly announce $40 million investment in clean school buses

By ,
January 10, 2024 1:30 PM
Published 10:54 AM

(KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced that they will invest over $40 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in clean school buses for school districts across Arizona. 

According to a press release, "The Clean School Bus Awards will provide 114 electric buses to 23 different school districts across Arizona, and seven propane buses to two school districts in Pinetop-Lakes and Yuma."

"Every child in Arizona deserves to breathe clean air. That’s why our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is making investments to allow more students to ride zero and low-emission school buses that reduce pollution and improve air quality." 

Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.)

"This $40 million investment from my bipartisan infrastructure law will bring innovative and clean energy school buses across Arizona so students can safely travel to school and take steps towards a cleaner, healthier, and safer Arizona."

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), co-author and lead negotiator of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

The press release mentions the following recipients:

School District NameNumber of Electric Buses Funded
Clarkdale-Jerome School District  1  
Sanders Unified School District  2  
Blue Ridge Unified School District  0 (0 electric, 1 propane)  
Roosevelt School District  1  
Phoenix Elementary School District  6  
Creighton Elementary School District  2  
Laveen Elementary School District  5  
Union Elementary School District 2  
Tolleson Union High School District  15  
Yuma Union High School District 0 (0 electric, 6 propane)  
Agua Fria Union High School District  6  
Crane Elementary School District 1  
Tempe Elementary School District  14  
Chinle Unified School District  15  
Phoenix Union High School District 
Casa Grande Elementary School District  4  
Bonita Elementary School District  1  
Flagstaff Unified School District  2  
Coolidge Unified School District  1  
Joseph City United School District  1  
Osborn Elementary District  6  
Flowing Wells Unified School District   1  
Tucson Elementary School District   10  
Liberty Elementary School District  13  
Roosevelt Elementary School District  1  

To learn more about the investment, click here.

