Decision 2024

Adam Schiff officially swears into the U.S. Senate

By ,
today at 1:19 PM
Published 1:54 PM

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Adam Schiff is being officially sworn into the U.S. Senate Monday afternoon.

Last month, Schiff, now a former U.S. Representative of California, won the seat, defeating Republican and former Dodgers all-star Steve Garvey.

According to NBC News, Schiff will fill the seat left vacant by late Senator Dianne Feinstein, who served in the Senate for more than 30 years. Feinstein passed away last year at the age of 90.

To watch the livestream of Schiff swearing in, see attached video.

Article Topic Follows: Decision 2024

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

NBC News

