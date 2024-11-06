Representative Adam Schiff wins U.S. Senate seat

BURBANK, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Represenatative Adam Schiff has won the U.S. Senate seat once held by late Senator Dianne Feinstein, representing California.

Schiff easily defeated Republican and former Dodgers all-star Steve Garvey.

"As tough as it is tonight because I hate to lose. I've lost a few World Series but you know we came back and won in '81 because we were relentless in the pursuit of what we believe in and that's happened...So thank you all brothers and sisters. God bless you and we will continue to fight for America and California. Thank you." Steve Garvey, Republican Senate candidate

The Democrat from Southern California has been a longtime Trump antagonist and now will continue in the footsteps of Feinstein, who served in the Senate for more than three decades before her death last year.

"I also find myself thinking about Senator Dianne Feinstein, who was a friend and mentor and as long as I knew her, she was a giant in the US Senate. Nobody will be able to fill Dianne's immense shoes, but her memory will be my guide and...I am so humbled to be your next United States senator," Schiff shared.