Imperial County Registrar of Voters releases final results for the 2024 election

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The General Election results from November are officially certified in Imperial County.

The Imperial County Registrar of Voters signed off the final results earlier on Tuesday, and participation in the Imperial Valley was close to 60%.

"It is the highest return rate that Imperial Valley has had at least in the eight years that I've been working for this department, that a lot of people that are on the younger side, even people that are just turning 18, on that election that are voting, so I see a big shift [and] and exponential growth on the youth voting," said Francisco Badilla, Elections Coordinator for the Imperial County Registrar of Voters.

According to a summary report, the winners for the Imperial County races are the following:

Imperial Community College District Trustee Area 3: Peter Martinez

Imperial Community College District Trustee Area 6: Romualdo J. Medina

Calexico Unified School District Trustee: Alex Avina and Fabiola Calderon

Calipatria Unified School District Trustee: Diego Navarro, Brittany Saiza, Frank C. Perez and Holly J. Widmann.

Holtville Unified School District Trustee: Larry Chase Iten and Jared Adam Garewal

Imperial Unified School District Trustee: Geoff Holbrook and Gabby Olguin-Nixon

San Pasqual Valley Unified School District Trustee: Karla Delgadillo and Keahna Owl

Brawley Union High School District Trustee: Antonio "Tony" Leon, Gloria G. Santillan and Joel A. Gonzalez

Central Union High School District Trustee: Deby Ellett, Beatriz "Bea" Mora and Yolanda Tabarez

Brawley Elementary School District Trustee: Esther A. Sanchez Banda, Patty Larios and Jose Luis Barrera

El Centro Elementary School District Trustee: Frances A. Terrazas, Michael Ray Minnix and Richard Camarena

Heber Elementary School District Trustee: Pompeyo Tabarez and Helen Diaz Molina

McCabe Union Elementary School District Trustee: Annette M. Rea, Alec Hendry and Marcy Mendoza

Meadows Union School District Trustee: Prisilla Quan and Roberto A. Garcia

Meadows Union School District Trustee: Teresa Morales, James Garcia and Patricia A. Burton.

Westmorland Union School District Trustee: Salvador Velasco, Jr., Mario Lopez and Ron Davis

Imperial County Board of Supervisor District 2: Martha Cardenas-Singh

Brawley City Council: Joseph "JJ" Galvan, Timothy E. Kelley and John Grass

Brawley City Clerk: Ana Barrera Gutierrez

Calexico City Council: Victor Legaspi, Adriana Marquez, and Lorenzo "Lencho" Calderon

Calexico City Council (Partial Term): Diana Nuricumbo and Lisa Nichole Tylenda

Calipatria City Council: Sylvia R. Chavez and Jesse Rivas

Calipatria City Clerk: Jane M. Hurtado

El Centro City Council: Sylvia Marroquin, Claudia M. Camarena and John "Marty" Ellett

Holtville City Council: Vanessa Ramirez, Michael A. Pacheco and Murray Anderson

Westmorland City Council: Xavier "Chacho" Mendez and Justina Cruz

Westmorland City Council (Partial Term): Ray Gutierrez

Heber Public Utility District Director: Pompeyo Tabarez and Helen Diaz Molina

Imperial Irrigation District Director Division 4: Lewis Pacheco

Salton Community Services District Director: Oscar Ramirez and Michael J. Friese

Heber Elementary School District Measure H: Yes

Calipatria Measure I: No

Brawley Measure J: Yes

Imperial Unified School District Measure K: Yes

Brawley Elementary School District Measure L: Yes

Calipatria Measure M: No

In a bit of a surprising result, despite some negative comments surrounding Latinos, the majority voted in favor of President-Elect Donald Trump, with just over 49% compared to Vice President Kamala Harris, who got slightly over 48%.

According to a press release, "The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to review and accept the certification of the results of the canvass for Imperial County" during an upcoming regular meeting.

For more information about this or previous elections, click here or call the Imperial County Registrar of Voters Office at (442) 265-1060.