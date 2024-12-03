Imperial County Registrar of Voters releases final results for the 2024 election
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The General Election results from November are officially certified in Imperial County.
The Imperial County Registrar of Voters signed off the final results earlier on Tuesday, and participation in the Imperial Valley was close to 60%.
"It is the highest return rate that Imperial Valley has had at least in the eight years that I've been working for this department, that a lot of people that are on the younger side, even people that are just turning 18, on that election that are voting, so I see a big shift [and] and exponential growth on the youth voting," said Francisco Badilla, Elections Coordinator for the Imperial County Registrar of Voters.
According to a summary report, the winners for the Imperial County races are the following:
- Imperial Community College District Trustee Area 3: Peter Martinez
- Imperial Community College District Trustee Area 6: Romualdo J. Medina
- Calexico Unified School District Trustee: Alex Avina and Fabiola Calderon
- Calipatria Unified School District Trustee: Diego Navarro, Brittany Saiza, Frank C. Perez and Holly J. Widmann.
- Holtville Unified School District Trustee: Larry Chase Iten and Jared Adam Garewal
- Imperial Unified School District Trustee: Geoff Holbrook and Gabby Olguin-Nixon
- San Pasqual Valley Unified School District Trustee: Karla Delgadillo and Keahna Owl
- Brawley Union High School District Trustee: Antonio "Tony" Leon, Gloria G. Santillan and Joel A. Gonzalez
- Central Union High School District Trustee: Deby Ellett, Beatriz "Bea" Mora and Yolanda Tabarez
- Brawley Elementary School District Trustee: Esther A. Sanchez Banda, Patty Larios and Jose Luis Barrera
- El Centro Elementary School District Trustee: Frances A. Terrazas, Michael Ray Minnix and Richard Camarena
- Heber Elementary School District Trustee: Pompeyo Tabarez and Helen Diaz Molina
- McCabe Union Elementary School District Trustee: Annette M. Rea, Alec Hendry and Marcy Mendoza
- Meadows Union School District Trustee: Prisilla Quan and Roberto A. Garcia
- Meadows Union School District Trustee: Teresa Morales, James Garcia and Patricia A. Burton.
- Westmorland Union School District Trustee: Salvador Velasco, Jr., Mario Lopez and Ron Davis
- Imperial County Board of Supervisor District 2: Martha Cardenas-Singh
- Brawley City Council: Joseph "JJ" Galvan, Timothy E. Kelley and John Grass
- Brawley City Clerk: Ana Barrera Gutierrez
- Calexico City Council: Victor Legaspi, Adriana Marquez, and Lorenzo "Lencho" Calderon
- Calexico City Council (Partial Term): Diana Nuricumbo and Lisa Nichole Tylenda
- Calipatria City Council: Sylvia R. Chavez and Jesse Rivas
- Calipatria City Clerk: Jane M. Hurtado
- El Centro City Council: Sylvia Marroquin, Claudia M. Camarena and John "Marty" Ellett
- Holtville City Council: Vanessa Ramirez, Michael A. Pacheco and Murray Anderson
- Westmorland City Council: Xavier "Chacho" Mendez and Justina Cruz
- Westmorland City Council (Partial Term): Ray Gutierrez
- Heber Public Utility District Director: Pompeyo Tabarez and Helen Diaz Molina
- Imperial Irrigation District Director Division 4: Lewis Pacheco
- Salton Community Services District Director: Oscar Ramirez and Michael J. Friese
- Heber Elementary School District Measure H: Yes
- Calipatria Measure I: No
- Brawley Measure J: Yes
- Imperial Unified School District Measure K: Yes
- Brawley Elementary School District Measure L: Yes
- Calipatria Measure M: No
In a bit of a surprising result, despite some negative comments surrounding Latinos, the majority voted in favor of President-Elect Donald Trump, with just over 49% compared to Vice President Kamala Harris, who got slightly over 48%.
According to a press release, "The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to review and accept the certification of the results of the canvass for Imperial County" during an upcoming regular meeting.
For more information about this or previous elections, click here or call the Imperial County Registrar of Voters Office at (442) 265-1060.