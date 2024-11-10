Thousands of ballots still pending tabulation, Yuma County recorder provides update

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - KYMA sat down one-on-one with Yuma County Recorder Richard Colwell, who says they are still counting all of the ballots throughout the county.

Colwell says the reason for the long wait is because every single ballot must be processed individually and every signature must be verified.

"Every single ballot that we get, whether it's 5,000, 10,000 or 30,000 ballots, they have to be physically handled by our staff more than once," Colwell shared.

After verification, Colwell says the ballots are carefully inspected to ensure they're valid and are in good condition for counting.

"Our staff is working pretty much relentlessly. They're there [on Sunday]. They'll be there [on Monday]. They'll be there until it's done...Another thing that's factored into this that's taken longer is it's a two page ballot. And even though you're one voter, there's two pages that we have to look at to make sure that they're correct," Colwell added.

Finally, election staff handles tabulation and the results go straight to the Secretary of State and local jurisdictions.

According to the Yuma County's election website, more than 25,000 total ballots are bending tabulation. Data from Yuma County shows that 41,000 total ballots were cast in this election.