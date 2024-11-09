Skip to Content
Decision 2024

Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen wins re-election

today at 10:48 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen has won re-election in Nevada, NBC News projects.

She defeats Republican Sam Brown, and holds on to an important seat for her party in a swing state.

The victory gives the first-term Rosen another six years in the Senate, and continues Democrats' winning streak in a state that has become increasingly competitive on the federal level.

Although the margins are often close, Republicans haven't won a Senate race in Nevada since 2012.

