Sam Brown wins Nevada’s GOP Senate Primary

RENO, Nev. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Sam Brown has won Nevada's GOP Senate Primary.

His win sets up a fierce general election battle against incumbent Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen that could decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.

Brown is a retired Army captain, making his second try in two years for the U.S. Senate. He emerged from a field of 12 republicans to challenge Rosen.

Brown posted a video on X following his victory.