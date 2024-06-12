Sam Brown wins Nevada’s GOP Senate Primary
RENO, Nev. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Sam Brown has won Nevada's GOP Senate Primary.
His win sets up a fierce general election battle against incumbent Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen that could decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.
Brown is a retired Army captain, making his second try in two years for the U.S. Senate. He emerged from a field of 12 republicans to challenge Rosen.
Brown posted a video on X following his victory.
"Thank you all for your support and this resounding victory tonight here in our primary. It's on to November. It's on to November where we're going to bring back accountability to DC. We're gonna restore good leadership, and we're gonna have hope, something to hope for. So join us on the rest of this journey and let's win in November."Sam Brown, xGOP Senate Primary winner