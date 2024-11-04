Vice President Harris’ appearance on “SNL” draws criticism from the FCC

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) drew some criticism from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) over the weekend.

Trump appointed FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr criticized Harris' appearance on the show and accused the network of attempting to evade an FCC rule requiring broadcasters to give rival candidates equal air time.

Following those concerns, NBC gave Donald Tump 90 seconds of free ad time.

On Sunday, the network aired a clip of Trump addressing voters during its coverage of the NASCAR playoffs race.

Harris appeared on SNL for one minute and 30 seconds.

The FCC rules do not require that a network seek out opposing campaigns to offer the time. The rival candidates have to request it.

It is not unusual for "SNL" to feature a presidential nominee so close to an election. John McCain made a cameo on the NBC sketch comedy show the weekend before the 2008 campaign.