Vice President Kamala Harris makes an appearance on “SNL”

today at 9:41 AM
NEW YORK CITY (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Saturday's episode of "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) featured an appearance from Vice President Kamala Harris.

The vice president detoured from battleground states to make an appearance on the show, where she has previously been portrayed by actor Maya Rudolph.

Actor and comedian John Mulaney hosted the episode, and Chappell Roan served as the musical guest.

It will be the last episode before the election, and comes after Harris hosted rallies in Wisconsin, Georgia and North Carolina on Saturday.

Presidential hopefuls from both major parties have made appearances on "SNL" in recent years.

Former President Donald Trump hosted the show in November 2015. However, a spokesperson for "SNL" did not return a request for comment on whether it invited Trump to appear during this election cycle.

