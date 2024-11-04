NBC News previews Election Day coverage

NEW YORK (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - In Decision 2024, all eyes are on the high-stakes race for the White House.

In a sneak peek at the NBC News election night set, Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie will lead the coverage, along with Hallie Jackson and Kristen Welker. Tom Llamas will be stationed at the big board throughout the night, breaking down the up-to-the-minute results.

NBC has new interactive production elements, including pioneering mixed reality technology and interactive graphical elements that extend into a working newsroom space.

Plus, Laura Jarrett and a dedicated team will lead Vote Watch, reporting on false claims or misinformation if they arise.

Over 100 journalists will work around the clock to bring you comprehensive reporting around the country, continuing the network's on-the-ground investment in battleground regions.

Join NBC News and KYMA live for Election Night coverage, on the ground in Yuma and across the nation, on Tuesday on KYMA, Channel 11.