Election officials in Maricopa County on the upcoming election

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Maricopa County Elections is holding a press conference Monday afternoon.

In a press release obtained by NBC News, the press conference is to share the "latest voter turnout and ballot processing numbers."

Not only that, the press release says the press conference is to let voters know "what to expect for in-person voting on Tuesday" as well as to go into detail "about how results will be reported in the hours and days following the election."

