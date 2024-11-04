Skip to Content
Election officials in Maricopa County on the upcoming election

today at 12:27 PM
Published 12:38 PM

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Maricopa County Elections is holding a press conference Monday afternoon.

In a press release obtained by NBC News, the press conference is to share the "latest voter turnout and ballot processing numbers."

Not only that, the press release says the press conference is to let voters know "what to expect for in-person voting on Tuesday" as well as to go into detail "about how results will be reported in the hours and days following the election."

To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.

