Decision 2024

Former President Trump comments on Liz Cheney

today at 10:53 AM
Published 11:03 AM

GLENDALE, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump suggested that one of his top Republican critics would not be such a "war hawk" if she had guns pointed at her.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson Thursday night, Trump called out former Representative Liz Cheney, insulting her intelligence and criticizing her for her history of supporting aggressive foreign policy.

"I don't blame him for sticking with his daughter, but his daughter is a very dumb individual, very dumb. She's a radical war hawk. Let's put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. Okay, let's see how she feels about it. You know when the guns are trained on her face? You know, they're all walk hawks when they're sitting in Washington in a nice building, saying, Oh, gee, will Let's send, let's send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy. But she's a stupid person. And I used to have, I have meetings with a lot of people, and she always wanted to go to war with people."

Former President Donald Trump

Cheney responded with a post to social media, calling Trump "a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man," and saying in part, "This is how dictators destroy free nations."

