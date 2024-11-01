Former President Trump campaigns in Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump appeared with Tucker Carlson's Live Tour in Glendale, Arizona on Halloween.

He spoke with his supporters regarding the border saying he feels that it is a bigger issue than inflation.

"Inflation is a country buster so I'm not trying to minimize that, but I think the biggest problem and the worst thing that's happened to this country is allowing millions of people in here that are criminal people. Look, when you empty out your prisons and you put them into the United States a lot of bad things happen and they are coming in totally unvetted, totally unchecked. They are pouring in." Former President Donald Trump

The former president also wasted no time taking jabs at Vice President Kamala Harris.

"All of a suddent I'm fighting against crooked Hillary Clinton, who is a smart woman. Much smarter than Kamala, but doesn't lie as much. Hillary was a liar, a horrible scoundril, but this one lies so much and she's a low iq individual. She doesn't even know she's lying, I'm telling you. This is not what you want for your president. That has nothing to do with me, this is not what you want. She's a very low iq individual, she's dumb as a rock. And you can't have that. You can't have that. We love our country too much, you can't that. We just went through four years of it, you can't have anymore." Former President Donald Trump

Trump campaigned in both New Mexico and Nevada before making his final halloween stop at the Desert Diamond Arena.