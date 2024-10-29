L.A. County Recorder and sheriff hold press conference on safeguarding the election

LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY) - Dean Logan, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC), is holding a press conference Tuesday morning.

In a press release obtained by NBC News, the press conference is focusing on "election security and preparedeness" as well as highlighting "election security coordination, ballot processing and safe transportation and handling of ballots."

The press release further says Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna will also participate in the press conference as the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's (LACSD) K-9 unit will demonstrate "how they scan and safeguard incoming ballots."

