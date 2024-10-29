Skip to Content
Decision 2024

L.A. County Recorder and sheriff hold press conference on safeguarding the election

By ,
New
today at 8:39 AM
Published 8:53 AM

LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY) - Dean Logan, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC), is holding a press conference Tuesday morning.

In a press release obtained by NBC News, the press conference is focusing on "election security and preparedeness" as well as highlighting "election security coordination, ballot processing and safe transportation and handling of ballots."

The press release further says Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna will also participate in the press conference as the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's (LACSD) K-9 unit will demonstrate "how they scan and safeguard incoming ballots."

To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.

Article Topic Follows: Decision 2024

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

NBC News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content