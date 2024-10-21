Skip to Content
Former President Trump serves fries during campaign stop in Pennsylvania

today at 6:29 AM
FESTERVILLE-TREVOSE, Penn. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump worked a shift at a McDonald's restaurant in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, on October 20.

In footage shared by the Trump campaign's Deputy Director of Communication, Margo Martin, the Republican presidential candidate can be seen walking into the fast food location, exchanging a few words with the store's owner, Derek Giacomantonio, and serving fries to customers at the drive-thru.

"I like this job! I think I might come back and do it again," Trump can be heard saying in the footage.

Dillon Fuhrman

