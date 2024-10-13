Vice President Harris releases health report

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris released a summary of her medical records on Saturday.

The report from White House physician Joshua Simmons deemed her to be "a healthy 59-year-old female who has a medical history notable for seasonal allergies and urticaria," which is a common skin condition commonly known as hives.

Simmons also stated that Harris eats a healthy diet and exercises regularly.

Presidential candidates typically release their medical records.

In a statement Saturday, Trump's campaign spokesperson said the former president has released updates from his personal physician that says he is in "excellent health."

But the 78-year-old has not yet released a full medical report.