Republican Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance holds rally in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Republican Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance held rally in Arizona Wednesday.
He appeared on the first day of early voting in Arizona.
Temperatures at the Tucson Speedway neared 100-degrees as Vance took the stage.
Telemundo Arizona got a one-on-one interview with the candidate ahead of the rally, with questions focused on concerns of Latino voters.
"Well look, I think the Latino population in Arizona has been the population that's maybe suffered the most from the most from the open border policies.
If you look at wage effects, a lot of illegal aliens undercut the wages of legal immigrants or first and second generation immigrants.
If you look certainly at the drug problem, it's worst closest to the border and of course you have a lot of Latinos close to the border.
I don't think the people who are legal residents of this country should at all be worried about what we're talking about.
We're talking about going after the people who have come in illegally but especially those violent criminals.
I think frankly the Latinos that I talk to, and I'm sure we have a lot in the crowd today, they actually want us to security because their communities are the most affected."Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), Vice Presidential Nominee