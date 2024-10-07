Jennifer Garner attends Harris-Walz campaign event in Phoenix

PHOENIX (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Jennifer Garner, Stephanie Grisham, and Susan Rice participated in a "Democracy Across the Aisle" conversation on Saturday as a part of the Harris-Walz campaign in Arizona.

Garner is on a mission as she's a longtime advocate for Save the Children, one of the largest charities benefitting kids.

"I am happy to meet with anyone who wants to talk to me about poor kids," Garner expressed.

The goal: Improving the health and education of kids in rural areas like the ones where Garner grew up.

"The only way to work is across the aisle. The only way to work is to work together. It's only way to get anything really done," Garner declared.

That spirit led to a White House meeting with Ivanka Trump when her father was president.

"I love Republicans. You know, maybe if Senator McCain were on the ballot, we could have a conversation," Garner remarked.

The bipartisan conversation among a gathering in a Phoenix home was about electing the Democratic presidential nominee: Vice President Kamala Harris.

"You can't be impulsive, and you can't be easily swayed by the last you know, foreign leader who tried to flatter me," said Susan Rice, former President Barack Obama's United Nations Ambassador.

"We need to give Republicans, like me, an off-ramp and tell people it's okay if you don't want to go with this unethical, horrible human being," said Stephanie Graham, former White House press secretary for then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

"[Harris has] become someone that we can all believe in, and we can, we can tell our neighbors, 'Hang on a second,'" Garner said.

Garner urged working across the divide to make the case for Harris.

"We're voting for the belief in doing the right thing, as hard as it can be, and doing the right, hard thing to make this country stronger and better," Garner spoke.