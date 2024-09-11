Skip to Content
Decision 2024

Arizona Republican Party puts up “Eat Less Kittens” billboard sign

today at 4:38 AM
PHOENIX (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Arizona Republican Party has put up billboards around Phoenix with the message "Eat Less Kittens."

The party is running with the claim, without evidence, that immigrants in Springfield, Ohio are stealing people's pets and eating them.

A press release from Donald Trump's campaign also claims migrants have reportedly been caught "decapitating ducks" and hunting geese and other livestock in public parks.

The billboards feature kittens in cow costumes and look very similar to Chick-Fil-A's signature billboards.

A Chick-Fil-A spokesperson said the company did not give the Arizona GOP permission to use its branding style for the billboards.

According to Springfield officials, there is no evidence to support the claims.

