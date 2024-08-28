Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to participate in joint interview this week

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will sit for their first interview as running mate atop the Democratic ticket this week.

CNN announced Tuesday that anchor Dana Bash will host the joint sit-down interview on Thursday at 9:00pm in Georgia.

This comes as Harris and Walz plan to embark on a two-day bus tour across the critical battleground state.

Trump and his allies have repeatedly criticized Harris for not holding an interview in the weeks since President Joe Biden dropped his re-election bid and endorsed Harris last month.