RFK Jr. and former Hawaii representative added to Trump team

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump's transition team will have two new members, according to a senior campaign official.

A senior campaign adviser confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that Trump has added Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard to his transition team.

Kennedy endorsed Trump on Friday after ending his Independent bid for president while Gabbard, who was once a Democrat, expressed support for the former president at an event on Monday.

The campaign official said the team is proud to have RFK Jr. and former Representative Gabbard onboard, adding, "We look forward to having their powerful voices on the team as we work to restore America's greatness."