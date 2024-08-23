Skip to Content
Decision 2024

NAACP Oakland hosts watch party to support Vice President Kamala Harris

By ,
today at 9:24 AM
Published 9:36 AM

OAKLAND, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - NAACP Oakland held a convention watch party in support of Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday night.

Dozens of Oakland natives and people from across the Bay Area gathered to watch the historic nomination.

Many in the audience know Harris and have worked with her.

They were thrilled to have the former Alameda County prosecutor and San Francisco District Attorney be the Democratic Party's presidential nominee.

Article Topic Follows: Decision 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content