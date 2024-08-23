NAACP Oakland hosts watch party to support Vice President Kamala Harris

OAKLAND, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - NAACP Oakland held a convention watch party in support of Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday night.

Dozens of Oakland natives and people from across the Bay Area gathered to watch the historic nomination.

Many in the audience know Harris and have worked with her.

They were thrilled to have the former Alameda County prosecutor and San Francisco District Attorney be the Democratic Party's presidential nominee.