Arizona Supreme Court rejects attempt to block abortion amendment from November ballot

PHOENIX (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The Arizona Supreme Court has rejected an effort to prevent a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion from appearing on the November ballot.

The decision was handed down on Tuesday following a challenge to the ballot initiative by the abortion rights group "Arizona Right to Life."

The proposed amendment seeks to enshrine the right to an abortion in Arizona up to the point of fetal viability, which typically occurs around 22 to 24 weeks of pregnancy. The group challenging the amendment argued that the public was misled about the breadth of the amendment.

However, the court ruled that the description of the amendment is not required to detail its potential impact on existing abortion laws or regulations.

As a result of the ruling, the "Arizona Abortion Access Act" will appear on the November ballot as Proposition 139.