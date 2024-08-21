Skip to Content
Arizona Governor Katie Hobb speaks at Kansas Democratic Delegation breakfast

today at 9:59 AM
CHICAGO (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Kansas Democratic Delegation held a breakfast Wednesday morning in Chicago, ahead of the third day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

Speakers included Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, among others.

"My election opponent in 2022, who is Donald Trump's chief election denier in Arizona, is still suing me over the 2022 election results, and she's running for Senate, so I'm not sure how she's going to serve in the Senate and be governor at the same time, but that's it. So yes, we have seen Donald Trump's chaos. We also saw that chaos in full force when Dobbs was over, when Roe was overturned with Dobbs and our state's 1864 abortion ban went into effect."

Gov. Katie Hobbs (D-Ariz.)
Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

