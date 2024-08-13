Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz visits Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz held his first solo campaign appearance since he was selected as Kamala Harris' vice presidential running mate.

It's the first of several campaign events this week for Walz without Vice President Harris.

Walz delivered remarks at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) International Convention in Los Angeles on Tuesday as the Democratic ticket tries to shore up support from union workers ahead of November.

Walz defended his military service and hitting back at his opponent, Senator J.D. Vance's attacks as the battle between the two vice presidential nominees heats up.

"By the way, these guys have are even attacking me for my record of service. And I just want to say I'm proud to have served my country and I always will be. With my dad's encouragement, a guy who served in the Army during the Korean War, I signed up for the Army National Guard two days after my 17th birthday. I served for the next 24 years for the same reason all my brothers and sisters in uniform do. We love this country. Then in 2005, I felt the call of duty again, this time being serviced to my country in the halls of Congress. My students inspired me to run for that office, and I was proud to make it to Washington. I was a member of the Veterans Affairs Committee and a champion of our men and women in uniform...I'm going to say it again as early as I feel I am damn proud of my service to this country...and I firmly believe you should never denigrate another person's service record. Anyone brave enough to put on that uniform for our great country, including my opponent, I just have a few simple words: Thank you for your service and sacrifice." Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), Vice Presidential Nominee

Governor Walz next kicks off his first fundraising blitz across five states, beginning in California and ending in New York. He will also have stops in Colorado, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.