Chicago neighborhood preps for parking restrictions ahead of DNC

CHICAGO (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Monday marks one week until the start of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago.

Parking restrictions went effect Monday morning. Neighbors will start to see fencing and other security measures going up as well.

At around 8:00am Central, forklifts came in and dropped off fencing materials.

"Over the last few weeks, you've noticed little bits as I walk and run around the neighborhood. But [Monday]'s like it's happening next week, so there's much more vigor," Josh Goralski, who lives nearby, said.

Monday begins build out for the convention at the United Center and McCormick Place.

Expect rolling street closures and parking restrictions throughout the week.

Those who live in the area are bracing for the changes.

"There's always traffic due to the concerts and everything so it's going to be extra traffic this time," Nikita Clark, who lives nearby, said.

Residents are eager to see how the closures impact them and adjustments needed for the next two weeks as the city hosts the DNC in their backyard.

"And so I've been thinking about how does that impact the neighborhood?" Goralski said. "We haven't really been told, can we walk through the secure area, can we not? I'm not in the security bubble, but I'm right on the perimeter so we haven't been told because you're not in it, can still walk through it?"

People are encouraged to give yourself some extra travel time throughout the convention next week as near west siders have a front row seat to history.

"Are they going to stop me and let me pass?" Clark said. "Can I get in my own apartment? I just want to go in and out of my home safely with my children that's what matters to me."

Full street closures and parking restrictions within the security perimeters will go into effect on Friday.