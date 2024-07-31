Former President Trump participates in NABJ in Chicago, ignites controversy

CHICAGO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump took part in a conversation with members of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Wednesday.

The Republican presidential nominee participated in a Q&A panel at the Association's annual convention in Chicago to address issues impacting the black community.

The panel was moderated by ABC News' Rachel Scott, Fox News' Harris Faulkner and Semafor's Kadia Goba.

During his remarks, the former president questioned Vice President Kamala Harris' race and emphasized his beliefs on the border and migrants taking over what he called "black jobs."

"I've known her a long time indirectly...not directly very much...and she was always of Indian heritage and she only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn...black...and now she wants to be known as black. So I don't know. Is she Indian or is she black?" Former President Donald Trump

Trump also told the journalists that he encourages cognitive tests for elected officials and noted that he would consider stepping down if he was "failing in some way."

"I want people to be sharp. I'll go a step further...I want anybody running for president to take an aptitude test, a cognitive test. I think it's a great idea...and I took two of them and I aced them," the former president added.

The former president's attendance to the NABJ Convention was also met with protest Wednesday.

Following his appearance at the convention, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about Trump's controversial comments about Harris.

"As a person of color, as a Black woman who is in this position that is standing before you at this podium, behind this lectern, what he just said, what you just read out to me is repulsive. It's insulting. And you know, no one has any right to tell someone who they are, how they identify. That is no one's right. It is someone's own decisions. It is, I'll add this, only she can speak to her experience, only she can speak to what it's like. She's the only person that can do that and I think it's insulting for anybody, it doesn't matter if it's a former leader, a former president, it is insulting, and we have to put, she is the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris. We have to put some respect on her name." Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Press Secretary

In addition, the Harris campaign issued a statement regarding the former president's comments saying:

"The hostility Donald Trump showed on stage today is the same hostility he has shown throughout his life, throughout his term in office, and throughout his campaign for president as he seeks to regain power and inflict his harmful Project 2025 agenda on the American people. Trump lobbed personal attacks and insults at Black journalists the same way he did throughout his presidency – while he failed Black families and left the entire country digging out of the ditch he left us in. Donald Trump has already proven he cannot unite America, so he attempts to divide us. Today's tirade is simply a taste of the chaos and division that has been a hallmark of Trump's MAGA rallies this entire campaign. It's also exactly what the American people will see from across the debate stage as Vice President Harris offers a vision of opportunity and freedom for all Americans. All Donald Trump needs to do is stop playing games and actually show up to the debate on September 10."

Trump last visited Chicago for a 2019 rally, where hundreds of protesters gathered outside of Trump Tower in the Loop.