California senator endorses Kamala Harris

COMMERCE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At an event in Commerce, California on Monday, Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA) voiced his strong support for Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Look, if [Sunday]'s any indicator, there is tremendous enthusiasm, tremendous energy, and tremendous unity behind Vice President Harris's bid to become the Democratic nominee and the next President of the United States.

I mean, for anybody paying attention, the stakes couldn't get any higher this November. But, the same values and momentum that brought so much progress and accomplishments during the last three-and-a-half years, will only continue WHEN we elect Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States.

And look, to be selfish here, it''s also great for California. Former California Attorney General, former Senator for the state of California, now Vice President to be in the White House..It's going to be good for our state and good for our priorities."

US Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA)