DLCC endorses Vice President Kamala Harris

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) has released a statement endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee.

"I've had the opportunity to meet and work with the vice president over the years. She is amazingly accomplished. She is just the right messenger at the right time to take on the former President Trump and his 2025 agenda, and to continue the work that President Biden has done. I think people who clearly hear the message of the difference between the two governing philosophies will understand how much is at stake, and they will be reenergized. So her candidacy not only reemphasizes that, but inspires people all over to continue to work hard, to continue to pursue that education, pursue your dream. We are long overdue for breaking that ultimate feeling. And if there's ever a time, this is it.

The purpose of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee is to create blue states so that we can continue to be a firewall when policies on the national level do the kinds of things that the former president is trying to do. So it is also our interest to make sure that there are as many blue legislative chambers as possible, which coincides with ideals and the vision of the president, as well as Vice President Harris."

Andrea Stewart-Cousins, DLCC Board Chairwoman, New York Senate President Pro Tempore and Majority Leader