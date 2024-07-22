California voters react to President Biden dropping out of 2024 race

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - California voters are expressing their feelings about President Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race on Sunday.

Mixed feelings in Sacramento's Downtown Commons over news of President Joe Biden ending his re-election bid.

Biden officially endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to lead Democrats against former President Donald Trump, something Louie Robinson feels is the right decision to do.

"There's a chance to make history again. There's never been a female president. And with conjunction with what's going on in the WNBA right now, you know, the women are rising. They're surging. It's time, you know, maybe time to do that." Louis Robinson, voter

But people like Luis Torres think Donald Trump is the right choice for voters.

"We're just, like, kind of falling down because, you know, Joe Biden. So I feel like we should really speak up and make it happen around here and make some money. Make America great again. So I that's what I think," Torres expressed.

18-year-old Isaiah Fera expressed his frustrations with Biden as well saying, "I like a president who knows how to, like, speak for himself. I mean, coming off watching the debate, I mean, he was stuttering an awful lot."

Michael Roy chose to stand with Biden and asked fellow Democrats to support Harris.

"He did the right thing. He did. He did a wonderful job as president. I thought he did a good job as president. If you're a Democrat, I'd say let's unite behind Kamala or someone, but let's really push hard," Roy shared.