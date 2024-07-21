Skip to Content
West Virginia senator looking to re-register as a Democrat

today at 6:11 PM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Senator Joe Manchin (I-WV) is looking to appeal to more voters and is considering to re-register as a Democrat.

Senator Manchin registered as an Independent in May and he issued a statement in which he said, "Our national politics are broken and neither party is willing to compromise to find common ground."

After news of President Joe Biden dropping out of the race for the White House, Manchin is considering a move to re-register as a Democrat to help him secure the Democratic nomination.

Manchin previously joined a growing list of people calling for the president to step aside. He has also called for an open process to replace Biden on the democratic presidential ticket.

