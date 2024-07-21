Locals and Arizona House Democrats share their reaction to Biden dropping out of race

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

In a statement, the Arizona House Democrats shared their reaction to Biden's announcement:

"The recovery for our country that President Joe Biden has led for the past three and half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, with Arizona as a prime beneficiary of increased focus on manufacturing, high-tech job creation and infrastructure investment. We are beyond grateful for his lifetime of dedicated, selfless and steadfast leadership, and for his record that always prioritizes hard-working American families. President Biden is a patriot and a statesman in the truest sense of the words, and he has proven that once again by putting the future of his country ahead of himself."

KYMA will have local reaction later this evening.