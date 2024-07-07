South Carolina senator on Biden’s debate performance and Trump’s VP pick

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham spoke with Robert Costa on Face the Nation on Sunday about Biden's presidential debate fallout.

"I think most of us are concerned with the national security implications of this debate about President Biden's health. Bernie Sanders' problem with Biden is he's not liberal enough. 70% of the public believes that President Biden is not mentally and physically capable of being President. 70% of the people believe the nation is on the wrong track. Most Democrats are worried about Biden winning the election. I'm worried about Biden- Biden being the commander in chief for the next four months...So, what I'd like to see is President Biden take a cognitive test." Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

During the interview, Costa and Graham talked about former President Donald Trump's plans for foreign policy and energy if he wins the presidential race.

"I think he's going to use power to get NATO to pay more. I think he's going to secure the border by using executive action. I think he's going to be a damn good president to write this ship. I think he opened up American to oil and gas exploration. I think he's gonna do undo all the problems created by Biden. The question is: Will it be on a revenge tour? He's going to be on a success tour. He's going to get us energy independent, he's going to control our borders. He's going to get our NATO allies to pay more. We have to deal with China. We're the sole supplier of arms for Israel. NATO should pay more. I'm a big internationalist in terms of a Republican." Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

Talks then came to who could be Trump's running mate, with Costa asking Graham, from his point-of-view, who the frontrunners are, to which Graham said:

"I don't think he's decided. I'm a big Tim Scott fan...there's three people being talked about. Burgum solid as a rock in North Dakota. JD Vance would be...is aligned with President Trump in many ways. He could be a good wingman. Can he expand the map? Marco Rubio, you got a problem in Florida. I think he's a very articulate conservative that could help a President Trump enormously. but somebody's not being talked about that should be in my view, is Younkin from Virginia. If we win Virginia, we win. It is over. So I'm hoping President Trump is looking for a VP pick that not only can carry on the American first agenda after he leaves, but also win in 2024. I think the VP pick by both parties if Biden steps down, Harris is going to have to pick somebody to help her, if she does become the nominee. This is a dramatically different race than it is right now today. I hope people are thinking about that on our side."

