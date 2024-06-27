Local lawmakers watching Presidential debate

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Some local lawmakers share what they expect to see from both sides in Thursday's presidential debate.

Yuma County Supervisor Tony Reyes and Arizona Representative Tim Dunn will be tuning in for the debate.

Both are curious to see how the candidates will perform, while also hoping to get insight on their plans for the next four years.

“What I hope would happen is we have two candidates that are wanting to have their job back one that wants to keep his job and one that wants to come back and I hope that they would tell the American people how they’re going to help our country and move our country forward," said Representative Dunn.

“For Biden, he needs to prove that he can handle himself that he’s aware that he’s active and he's forceful, for President Trump it’s like a restraint situation can you restrain yourself can you make coherent statements," said Supervisor Reyes.

