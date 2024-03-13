Skip to Content
Former President Donald Trump wins Hawaii Republican caucus

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump has been declared the winner of Hawaii's Republican caucuses.

This comes after he won the delegates needed to secure the GOP presidential nomination on Tuesday night.

Trump has dominated the Republican race from the beginning, with his strong performance on super Tuesday, where he won 14 our of 15 contests.

The Hawaii Republican caucuses allocated 19 delegates, distributed across various subgroups based on the statewide vote and congressional district results.

