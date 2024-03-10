Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris hosted a Biden-Harris event in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The vice president is on the campaign trail with a stop in Las Vegas, after speaking to supporters in Phoenix on Friday.

During her remarks, Harris was interrupted, but she quickly suppressed the commotion. Harris continued on to express her gratitude for recent endorsements from groups, including Voto Latino and AAPI Victory Fund.

The vice president also took aim at former President Donald Trump and encouraged attendees to take action at the ballot box.

"The bottom line is that in this election, I think we all face a question, and that question is what kind of country do we want to live in? Do we want to live in a country of liberty, freedom and rule of law? Or a country of disorder, fear and hate? Each of us has the power to answer that question at the ballot box." Vice President Kamala Harris

Harris' visit to Las Vegas comes as President Joe Biden and former President Trump will hold competing campaign events in Georgia on Saturday.