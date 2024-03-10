Skip to Content
Decision 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas

By , ,
today at 4:23 PM
Published 4:36 PM

LAS VEGAS, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris hosted a Biden-Harris event in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The vice president is on the campaign trail with a stop in Las Vegas, after speaking to supporters in Phoenix on Friday.

During her remarks, Harris was interrupted, but she quickly suppressed the commotion. Harris continued on to express her gratitude for recent endorsements from groups, including Voto Latino and AAPI Victory Fund.

The vice president also took aim at former President Donald Trump and encouraged attendees to take action at the ballot box.

"The bottom line is that in this election, I think we all face a question, and that question is what kind of country do we want to live in? Do we want to live in a country of liberty, freedom and rule of law? Or a country of disorder, fear and hate? Each of us has the power to answer that question at the ballot box."

Vice President Kamala Harris

Harris' visit to Las Vegas comes as President Joe Biden and former President Trump will hold competing campaign events in Georgia on Saturday.

Article Topic Follows: Decision 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is a reporter and anchor for Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content