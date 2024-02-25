Nikki Haley responds after former President Trump’s projected win in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley says she will stay in the race even after NBC News projected her rival, former President Donald Trump, will defeat her in her home state.

Haley spoke to her supporters Saturday night, hours after polls closed in the state's GOP presidential primary. She pledged to campaign through the Super Tuesday contests next month.

Early returns show Haley getting roughly 40% of the vote.

In her remarks, Haley said the race is far from over, and her supporters deserve a chance to have their voices heard.

"I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I would continue to run for president. I'm a woman of my word," Haley spoke.

A total of 50 delegates are on the line in South Carolina, which are split between the statewide winner and the winner of each congressional district.