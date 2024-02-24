Nikki Haley casts her ballot in South Carolina GOP Primary

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley cast her ballot in South Carolina's GOP Primary Saturday.

The former governor of the state is facing off against former President Donald Trump, who is running well ahead of her in the polls.

With a total of 50 delegates up for grabs, Haley hopes her home state can help fuel a comeback, and as she told reporters after casting her ballot in Kiawah Island Saturday, she is excited for voters to hit the polls.