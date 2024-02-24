Nikki Haley casts her ballot in South Carolina GOP Primary
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley cast her ballot in South Carolina's GOP Primary Saturday.
The former governor of the state is facing off against former President Donald Trump, who is running well ahead of her in the polls.
With a total of 50 delegates up for grabs, Haley hopes her home state can help fuel a comeback, and as she told reporters after casting her ballot in Kiawah Island Saturday, she is excited for voters to hit the polls.
"So we'll keeping taking it one state at a time. That's our goal, just one state at a time. I know everybody else wants to look ahead, that's not how I've done any of this. In the past year we've taken it one state, one month at a time and focused on that. That's what's gotten us to this moment, is discipline, hard work, being smarter than everybody else and making sure we do whatever it takes, as scrappy as we need to be, to get to the finish line."Nikki Haley, Republican Presidential Candidate