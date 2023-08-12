DeSantis and Haley participate in Iowa State Fair’s Fair-Side Chats

DES MOINES, Iowa (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Iowa State Fair, one of the largest fairs in the country, is the center of the political universe on Saturday.

The 2024 Republican presidential candidates took the opportunity to speak directly to voters as the first in the nation caucus nears.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds held what she's dubbed as "fair-side" chats with most of the candidates. Her "Fair-side" chats began on Thursday and will continue through next week, giving Iowans a unique opportunity to hear first hand from the candidates and why they should be elected.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley took the stage Saturday morning, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Haley and DeSantis' views on the current administation

Haley touted her experience on foreign policy and her former role as ambassador to the United Nations, and DeSantis expressed his views on Bidenomics.

Both candidates took jabs at the current administration.

"It is time for a new generational leader. It is time that we leave the negativity behind, the drama behind and we focus on real solutions. We've got serious issues, we need new answers on this, we don't have time to play anymore. China, Russia and Iran are winning right now and the American people are losing," Haley remarked.

"On day one, we take all Biden['s] regulations and executive orders and throw 'em in the trash can. We're going to reduce the number of bureaucrats in Washington by at least 50 percent. We're going to make sure that agencies that abuse their power, like the FBI or the DOJ, that when they do, that they get fired for abusing their power. So buckle up. We're going to do a lot and I think swamp is not going to like it, but you know what, I've had enough of the swamp imposing its will on us. Now is the time we the people impose our will on it," DeSantis declared.