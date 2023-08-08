2024 GOP candidate Ron DeSantis replaces campaign manager

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is making changes to his presidential campaign team.

DeSantis is bringing in his longtime Chief of Staff James Uthmeier to serve as his new presidential campaign manager, replacing Generra Peck, who will stay on as a senior adviser.

The reset comes weeks after the campaign laid off staffers to cut costs and as DeSantis trails former President Trump in the polls.

The team is also bringing on David Polyansky as Deputy Campaign Manager. Polyansky was previously over at the Super PAC Never Back Down as an advisor.

NBC News previously reported that allies were urging a shake-up of top campaign leaders, specifically targeting Peck.