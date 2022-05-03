Local lawmakers, state ACLU react to abortion opinion leak

Local representative Tim Dunn says he'd look to further restrict abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned - FOX 9's Adam Klepp reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - If the leaked opinion ends up being the official decision in June, abortion law would be left to be decided by individual states.

Local representative Tim Dunn voted for the recently passed 15-week abortion ban in Arizona, closely mirroring the case being argued by the supreme court currently.

“If they uphold the Mississippi law, then more than likely our law would be upheld,” Dunn said.

Dunn says if the court does overturn Roe v. Wade, he would agree with limiting abortions even further, potentially to a heartbeat bill limiting abortions to about six weeks.

However, he wouldn’t expect all state republicans to be on board.

“I would vote for tightening that up further, but I’m also a realist and understand we’d have to get something passed to limit that,” Dunn said.

Statements from politicians like Dunn are concerning to Darrell Hill, policy director for the Arizona ACLU.

“We do know there are politicians who will try and overturn the right to an abortion in Arizona, either through the courts or through the legislature,” Hill said.

Hill says if roe versus wade was overturned it would take further action by the state government to make it fully illegal.

For now, abortions are still federally protected but according to abortionfinder.org, there is not a location in Yuma where a woman can get a legal abortion.

The closest provider would be in El Centro, and the closest in-state planned parenthood is in Glendale.