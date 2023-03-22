Sinema meets with Mexican President, urging border security

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, along with bipartisan members of Congress and America's Ambassador to Mexico, met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a trip to Mexico City over the weekend.

During the meetings, Sinema urged border security cooperation, according to a press release. She underscored the current security and humanitarian crisis on both sides of the border.

Sinema also highlighted Arizona's unique trade relationship with Mexico.

“Strong border security, healthy cross-border trade, and a fair immigration system all go together. Through cooperation with our Mexican counterparts and needed action by our federal government, we can – and must – achieve all three to keep Arizona families safe, promote a healthy economy, and ensure migrants are treated fairly and humanely,” said Sinema, Chair of the Senate Border Management Subcommittee.

Furthermore, Sinema held additional meetings with the American Chamber of Commerce of Mexico and the Chief Officer for North America to discuss economic trade, countering China, and migration.

She also received a briefing from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on their work to counter dangerous criminal networks smuggling drugs into Arizona.