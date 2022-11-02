Environmentalists seek to join fight against AZ shipping containers along border

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Center for Biological Diversity asked a federal judge for permission to join the Biden administration as a defendant.

For this reason, this is in regards to Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's lawsuit challenging federal authority along the Arizona-Mexico border.

In essence, the state's lawsuit seeks to defend the deployment of shipping containers on public land, blocking migratory paths for endangered animals.

Ducey’s breaking the law and jeopardizing the spectacular animals that roam the borderlands, just to score political points,” said Robin Silver, a co-founder of the Center.

In addition, “We won’t allow him to trash the Sonoran Desert and public lands with thousands of shipping containers that won’t do a thing to prevent people or drugs from crossing the border. Why hasn’t the Justice Department already asked the judge for an injunction to stop Ducey's illegal political stunt? Federal attorneys should’ve been in court weeks ago to enforce the law and to protect the environment.”

