Arizona Senate votes to censure Senator after posting anti-Semitic tweets

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Senate made a majority vote to censure Senator Wendy Rogers (R-AZ) on Tuesday.

"Anti-Semitic extremism has no place in the Arizona Legislature, and the First Amendment does not shield against revulsion and the consequences of hate speech," stated House Democratic Leader Reginald Bolding.

Senator Rogers threatened colleagues and called for political violence, as well as posted anti-Semitic tweets about white nationalism.

"As she increasingly embraces extreme anti-Semitism in her public comments, Wendy Rogers has brought dishonor to the Legislature where she serves, and to the United States military, where she served previously," continued Bolding.

Following the Arizona Senate's vote, the Arizona House called for Senator Roger's resignation.

"We can't be silent. No one should look the other way on extremism. And no one should accept this member's winking, transparently false excuses for her behavior... Wendy Rogers should do the decent thing, for once, and resign," concluded Bolding.