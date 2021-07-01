Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions

Decision 2022

Critics argue law makes it harder for minority groups to vote - NBC's Dan Scheneman reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) - In a 6-3 decision, the United States Supreme Court upheld a controversial Arizona voting law.

In its ruling, the high court said the state did not violate the federal Voting Rights Act when it passed a measure allowing only voters, their family members, or caregivers to gather and deliver completed ballots. The justices also upheld a state policy requiring officials to throw out ballots cast in the wrong precincts.

Writing for the majority, Justice Alito said the state's interest in election integrity justified the law. He rejected the suggestion the law affects minority voters disproportionately.

"It notes that not only are these kinds of laws immune from section two of the voting rights act because they're just standard operating procedure but that there is no discriminatory intent here no clear intent to suppress the votes of minority voters," said Melissa Murray, a law professor at New York University.

In dissent, Justice Kagan said the court is weakening the Voting Rights Act.

"And the dissenters say it's enough to show there is a discriminatory impact it's enough to show the law makes it harder for minorities to be able to vote," said Rick Hasen, a law professor at the UC Irvine School of Law.

Legal experts say today's ruling will make it harder to challenge other voting limits put in place by states.



