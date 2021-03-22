Skip to Content
Arizona Senate Democrats dispute Maricopa County ballot audit

Democrats speak out against Republican plan to conduct hand-count - CBS 13's April Hettinger reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Democrats in the Arizona state Senate on Monday spoke out against Republicans' plans to conduct a hand-count of all 2.1 million Maricopa County ballots from the November 3rd General Election.

Senate President Karen Fann, (R-Dist. 1) announced last week the audit of ballots from state's most populous county will move forward. Fann, and other Senate Republicans continue to dispute President Joe Biden's victory.

Many GOP lawmakers continue to raise allegations of election fraud involving Dominion voting machines. Maricopa was the only county in the state to use this type of machine.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs insists her offices found no evidence of fraud during the November election. The courts have rejected all lawsuits alleging fraud as well.

Monday, Senate Democrats publicly, and occasionally loudly, expressed their frustration with the ballot audit.

Sen. Steve Gallardo, (D-Dist. 5), says the election was fair, and that Republicans should "deal with it."

"You keep saying you have evidence. I'm waiting to see it," Sen. Gallardo said. "Thirteen court trials and not one piece of evidence."

Opposing protesters yelled "liar" as Gallardo, and his colleagues, spoke.

Rep. Tim Dunn, (R-Dist. 13), serves Yuma County. Dunn says he believes the audit important to secure voter confidence.

"They have not seen anything yet, and that's why we're going to continue to have the audits," Rep. Dunn explained. "They're going to do a deep-dive into the actual machines."

Dunn predicts future allegations of fraud could lead to similar mandatory hand-counts in every county in Arizona.

Tonight on 13 On Your Side at 10, April Hettinger brings your more reaction to those on both sides of this electoral issue.

